TCF National Bank Sells 13,571 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $109.22. 252,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,626,451. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

