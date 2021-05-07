TCF National Bank Sells 6,235 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCF National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $423.87. The stock had a trading volume of 301,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $422.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

