TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $237.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $237.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.47.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

