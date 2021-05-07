TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $228.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.92.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.