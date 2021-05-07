TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.