TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 133.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

