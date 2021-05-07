TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.38. The company has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.