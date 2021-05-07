TD Securities Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC restated an underperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of C$4.00.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$4.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.20. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3800003 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

