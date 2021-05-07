TD Securities Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $200.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.