TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,715. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

