TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.
Shares of TEL stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,715. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.40.
In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
