TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. TeamViewer has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

