Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Shares of TRC stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $417.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.