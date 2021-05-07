Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $151.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average is $211.12.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 81.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

