Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Down 4.8%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 30,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,203,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,452,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 507,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 505,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 339,658 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

