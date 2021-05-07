Tellor Price Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $167.49 million and approximately $308.00 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $108.21 or 0.00193831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00084665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.32 or 0.00790472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00101748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.49 or 0.08985362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00046670 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

