Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%.

Tellurian stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 5,874,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,734,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $852.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TELL. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

