Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

