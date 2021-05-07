Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.24. 77,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 80.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,470,000 after buying an additional 620,157 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

