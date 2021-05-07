Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.69. 238,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.