Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

TRNO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,692. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

