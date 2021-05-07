Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $663.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.66 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $639.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,332.41, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

