Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Tesla were worth $62,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla stock traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $671.84. The company had a trading volume of 680,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,379,078. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $647.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,349.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.