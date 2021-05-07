The AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

NYSE AES traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

