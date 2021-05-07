The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.
On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The AZEK.
The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million.
In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,902 over the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 508,585 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in The AZEK by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 29.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,162,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,919,000 after acquiring an additional 490,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The AZEK by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 23,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78.
The AZEK Company Profile
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.
