The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,902 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 508,585 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in The AZEK by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 29.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,162,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,919,000 after acquiring an additional 490,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The AZEK by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 23,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

