The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,615,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,224,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101,070 shares during the period. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 419,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.