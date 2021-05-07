The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $51.89 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

