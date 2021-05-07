The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 423.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,458,878. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.93. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

