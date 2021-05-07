The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $49.50

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ CG opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,363 shares of company stock valued at $115,703,069 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

