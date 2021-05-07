The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger Sells 124,670 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.52. 4,724,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,872. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

