The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of The Chemours stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $34.62. 33,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,620. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.