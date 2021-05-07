The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $61.30 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

