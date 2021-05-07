The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.71. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 19,338 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.87.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.