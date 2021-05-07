The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $6.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $299.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.21 and a 200 day moving average of $268.28. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock worth $609,262,161. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.