The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $662,347.24 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $662,347.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gap alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $228,033.36.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $216,708.12.

GPS stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the first quarter worth $205,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.