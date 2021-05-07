The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Insider Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) insider Julie Gruber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Gruber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gap alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $538,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $97,396.45.

On Thursday, March 18th, Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60.

NYSE GPS opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPS. UBS Group raised their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.