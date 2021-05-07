The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $19.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 78,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,639.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,440 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,680. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the first quarter worth about $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.