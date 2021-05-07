The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €30.30 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €30.30 ($35.65) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.15 ($37.83).

ETR:BOSS opened at €42.05 ($49.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.23. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

