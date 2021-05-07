The Goldman Sachs Group Increases CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $24.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of COMM opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. CommScope has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.