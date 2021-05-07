The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€42.30” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.95 ($44.65).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

