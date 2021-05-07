The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.60

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.60 and last traded at $134.60, with a volume of 16385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

