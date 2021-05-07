The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

KHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,294. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.