The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BATRK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.70. 1,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

