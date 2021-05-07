The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,549,000 after acquiring an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $286.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.08 and its 200 day moving average is $245.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.40 and a fifty-two week high of $286.35.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

