The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $247,302,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in The Southern by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after acquiring an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. 36,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

