The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $61.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

