The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.60, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.