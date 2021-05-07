The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of VTC traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,490 ($19.47). The company had a trading volume of 26,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,001. The stock has a market capitalization of £687.08 million and a P/E ratio of -129.74. The Vitec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,228.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 982.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Ian P. McHoul acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

About The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

