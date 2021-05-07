The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $37,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.79 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $330.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.77 and its 200-day moving average is $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.