The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

WU stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

