Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Buys C$19,800.00 in Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Kristina Maria Hachey acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$375,378.74.
Shares of TLT opened at C$0.22 on Friday. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.
Theralase Technologies Company Profile
