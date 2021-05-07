Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Buys C$19,800.00 in Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Kristina Maria Hachey acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$375,378.74.

Shares of TLT opened at C$0.22 on Friday. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Get Theralase Technologies alerts:

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.